Covid-19 cases go below 200 in TN, response declines for vaccination drive

The daily Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu has gone below 200 for the first time since May, 2020, probably marking the end of the third wave of infections in the state, which was “less vociferous” than the first two waves largely due to the vaccination numbers, and people who were infected earlier.

On March 6, as many as 196 patients tested positive for the novel Coronavirus – the number of daily cases hit the 200 mark for the first time on May 1, 2020, when the figure was 203 – and the trend continued on March 7 with the state reporting 158 fresh cases.

While the test positivity rate (TPR) in May 2020 was over 20 per cent with a little over 9,000 tests being conducted, it has come down to 0.5 per cent – daily tests now hover around 50,000.

However, the dip in the daily numbers leading to a rapid decline in the number of cases has resulted in a new problem – the response to the mega vaccination drives are reducing and there is growing neglect in following Covid appropriate measures.

J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary (Health), said over a crore are yet to take their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine which is due and a few eligible persons are still avoiding getting vaccinated -- the state has so far administered 10 crore vaccine doses.

He stressed that following the Covid appropriate behaviour and “complete vaccination” of the eligible persons, have been the main pillars in our fight against Covid.

“It is too early to say that the pandemic is over till the public health experts are fully convinced and say it with conviction. Hastily abandoning the pillars on which we overcame the waves is not the correct approach. We all need to tread cautiously in the coming days,” he said.

The data shows the death rate was low during the third wave as over 70 per cent of the population was vaccinated with at least one dose when the infections began to witness an exponential increase in January this year. The peak in the number of deaths reported in the first wave was 127 (August 15, 2020), while it rose to 493 in the second wave on May 30, 2021. During the third wave, the peak was 53 deaths on January 27, 2022.

The government had in February said a majority of deaths from August 2021 took place in the unvaccinated population and that the death rate among those vaccinated was less. Public health expert Dr K Kolandaswamy said the veracity of the third wave was less than the previous one can be attributed to vaccination numbers and a significant number of people catching the infection before the latest wave began.

“The government should continue enforcing Covid appropriate behaviour in crowded and contained places as a permanent measure to prevent a slew of airborne respiratory infections. It should vaccinate the remaining population, while those with comorbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension should go for regular health check-ups,” he told DH.

Dr Kolandaswamy, former Tamil Nadu Director of Public Health (DPH), also asked those with severe comorbidities to restrict movement.