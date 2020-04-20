COVID-19 cases in Kasargod comes down

COVID-19 cases in Kasargod comes down

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 20 2020, 01:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 01:19 ist
Representative image. (PTI Photo)

Thirteen more persons in Kerala, including eight in Kasargod, recovered from COVID-19  on Sunday, while two fresh cases were reported.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kasargod has come down to 42, while neighbouring Kannur topped the tally in the state now with 48 cases. The two fresh cases on Sunday were also reported from these two districts and both were persons who came from abroad.

Of the 410 infected in Kerala so far, 270 already recovered while two died and 129 are now under treatment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala
Kasargod
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 