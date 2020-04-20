COVID-19 cases in Kasargod comes down

Thirteen more persons in Kerala, including eight in Kasargod, recovered from COVID-19 on Sunday, while two fresh cases were reported.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kasargod has come down to 42, while neighbouring Kannur topped the tally in the state now with 48 cases. The two fresh cases on Sunday were also reported from these two districts and both were persons who came from abroad.

Of the 410 infected in Kerala so far, 270 already recovered while two died and 129 are now under treatment.