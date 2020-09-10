Covid-19 cases in Telangana breach 1.5-lakh mark with 2,534 new infections

Covid-19 cases in Telangana breach 1.5-lakh mark

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Sep 10 2020, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 12:23 ist
Covid-19 cases in Telangana surged past the 1.5 lakh mark with the addition of 2,534 new infections while 11 more deaths pushed the toll to 927, the state government said.

The total number of infections in the state now stands at 1, 50,176 with 32,106 active cases, a government bulletin said on Thursday, providing data as of 8 pm on September 9.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 327, followed by Rangareddy (195), Nalgonda (149) and Medchal Malkajgiri (132) districts, the bulletin said.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1, 17,143.

As many as 63,107 samples were tested on September 9.

Cumulatively, 19,53,571 samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was 52,619, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.61 per cent, while it was 1.68 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 78 per cent, while it was 77.83 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation stood at 25,066.

