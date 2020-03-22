COVID-19 cases reach 64 in Kerala, with 19 in Kasargod

With 15 more persons in Kerala being tested COVID-19 positive taking the total infected persons now to 64, the Kerala government has urged people to remain at homes even after Sunday's Janta Curfew was over.

Ten out of the 14 districts in Kerala were so far COVID-19 affected, the highest being 19 in Kasargod that shares borders with Karnataka.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that severe restrictions were imposed only at Kasargod district so far in view of the steep increase in the coronavirus infection in the district that shares borders with Karnataka.

Among the 15 fresh cases reported on Sunday, five were at Kasargod. A total shut down was being imposed in the district. The district administration was still struggling to trace the contacts of a Eriyal native who traveled widely flouting the directive to remain in isolation. Though there were suspicions that the person who was involved in export and import of commodities, including gold, for Gulf had even traveled to Managaluru, he had denied it.

The other fresh cases were reported from Ernakulam/Kochi-2, Malappuram-2, Kozhikode-2, Kannur-4. All district collectors have been empowered to initiate steps for imposing prohibitory orders. Most fresh cases were also found on those returned from abroad.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Janta Curfew was well received in Kerala with the people, including the Chief Minister and ministers, remaining in homes and only health workers and police spotted on roads. While almost all churches called on Sunday masses, many churches made arrangement for live streaming of prayers by priests. People also expressed their gratitude to those fighting against Covid-19 by clapping hands, banging plates, ringing bells and blowing conches.