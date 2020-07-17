Covid-19 community spread confirmed in Kerala's coastal areas

Community spread of Covid-19 has been confirmed in the coastal areas of Poonthura and Pulluvila in Thiruvananthapuram city on Friday.

Kerala witnessed a further spike of 791 fresh Covid-19 cases, of which 532 were due to local spread. Source of 42 cases could not be traced. One person died of Covid-19 in Thrissur district taking the death toll to 38, while 133 recovered.

In Thiruvananthapuram, 246 fresh cases were found, of which 237 were due to local spread. The total Covid-19 active cases in Thiruvananthapuram is around 1,515.

Poonthura and Pulluvila are close to the heart of the capital city and hence strong containment measures were being made to curb spread to other parts of the city.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that many parts of the coastal belt of Thiruvananthapuram were found to have a high number of Covid-19 patients and hence a total lockdown might be imposed in the entire coastal belt after evaluating the situation. In order to ensure effective containment, the coastal areas would be divided into three zones and senior police officers would be in charge of each zone.

Steps like lockdown and other measures would be initiated at the 84 Covid-19 clusters identified the state, which included ten large community clusters, said the chief minister.