Covid-19: Concerns of community spread in coastal area of Thiruvananthapuram

Triggering concerns of a community spread in Thiruvananthapuram, 60 fresh cases of community spread were reported in the district on Wednesday, most of which were in the coastal area of Poonthura which is part of the city.

The fresh Covid-19 cases in Kerala also recorded an all-time high of 301 on a single day, of which 90 were due to local spread, which is also the highest number of infection through local spread on a single day.

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that it was a super spread in the Poonthura locality as many persons were got infected from a single person. Steps like deploying police commandos to enforce triple lockdown and ban on fishing boats venturing into the sea from the locality were taken.

The primary sources of infection in the locality was suspect to be a person who used to regularly commute to Kanyakumari in Tamilnadu, which is around 70 kilometres from Poonthura, for fish trading purpose. The fresh infected persons included those involved in fish trading in the city and autorickshaw drivers.

Meanwhile, nine BSF personnel, three ITBP personnel, one CISF personnel and one jawan were among the 301 fresh cases in Kerala. As many as 107 persons under treatment got recovered from Covid-19 on Wednesday. The active cases in the state reached 2,605.