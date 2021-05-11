Covid-19 crisis: 2 Navy ships with medical oxygen containers reach New Mangalore port

The New Mangalore Port on Tuesday handled two naval ships, INS Tarab and INS Kochi, that carried liquid medical oxygen containers, oxygen cylinders and concentrators donated by the Government of Kuwait.

In a tweet, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (I/C) & Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India said the clearance of oxygen cargo was being ensured with utmost priority.

New Manglore Port handles 2 Naval ships INS Tabar & INS Kochi which carried 5 #Oxygen Containers with 20 MT each, 70 pallets of oxygen cylinders & 2 high flow oxygen concentrators from Kuwait🇰🇼 We're ensuring the clearance of oxygen cargo at utmost priority.#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/2MsMpoc87B — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) May 11, 2021

The Indian Navy had launched ‘Samudra Setu-II’ last month to meet the country’s oxygen requirement amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

It may be recalled that the port in Mangaluru handled INS Kolkata, that reached the port on May 10, carrying life-saving 40 MT oxygen and oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators from Kuwait. The NMP had also received INS Talwar, carrying 40 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen filled in ISO cryogenic containers from Bahrain on May 6.