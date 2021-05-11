2 Navy ships with medical oxygen containers reach NMP

Covid-19 crisis: 2 Navy ships with medical oxygen containers reach New Mangalore port

The Indian Navy had launched ‘Samudra Setu-II’ last month to meet the country’s oxygen requirement amid the surge in Covid-19 cases

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 11 2021, 17:41 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 17:42 ist
INS Tarab and INS Kochi reached NMP on Tuesday, carrying liquid medical oxygen, oxygen cylinders and concentrators donated by the Kuwait government. Credit: New Mangalore Port

The New Mangalore Port on Tuesday handled two naval ships, INS Tarab and INS Kochi, that carried liquid medical oxygen containers, oxygen cylinders and concentrators donated by the Government of Kuwait.

In a tweet, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (I/C) & Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India said the clearance of oxygen cargo was being ensured with utmost priority.

The Indian Navy had launched ‘Samudra Setu-II’ last month to meet the country’s oxygen requirement amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

It may be recalled that the port in Mangaluru handled INS Kolkata, that reached the port on May 10, carrying life-saving 40 MT oxygen and oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators from Kuwait. The NMP had also received INS Talwar, carrying 40 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen filled in ISO cryogenic containers from Bahrain on May 6.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

 