Covid-19 crisis: Campco temporarily shuts down operations till May 15

Campco temporarily closes operations till May 15

Campco president Kishore Kumar Kodgi said the organisation values the health and safety of its staff and members above all else

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 10 2021, 17:32 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 17:33 ist
Campco will continue its endeavour in providing a stable market to the farmers' produce. Credit: DH Campco will continue its endeavour in providing a stable market for farmers' produce. Credit: DH File PhotoFile Photo

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited  (Campco) has decided to temporarily close down its operations from May 11 to 15, keeping in mind the rising number of Covid-19 cases and to support the state government’s initiative in breaking the chain

President Kishore Kumar Kodgi said Campco values the health and safety of its staff and members above all else. Accordingly, Campco branches, chocolate factory and head office of the Campco will remain closed temporarily. The Campco will continue its endeavour in providing a stable market to the farmers' produce.

Kumar appealed to the farmers not to panic or give room to rumours whatsoever as the survey report received from the consumer market indicates that the demand for arecanut in consuming areas continues unabated.

 

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Campco

