Covid-19 crisis: College girl volunteers to conduct funeral of 75-year-old victim in Kerala

In a heartwarming humanitarian gesture, a college girl at Kollam district in Kerala volunteered to conduct the last rites of a 75-year-old person who died of Covid-19.

Vincent, a native of Klappana near Karunagapally, about 30 km from Kollam city, died on Friday. His kin were helpless on how to conduct a funeral as all members of the family as well as most of the neighbours were either Covid-infected or under quarantine. But a group of five youths from the locality, including college girl Thripathy, came forward to conduct the last rites. All of them are political workers as well.

Although the initial idea was to conduct the funeral at a cemetery, watelogging due to rain led to change of plans. It was decided that the funeral will be conducted within the premises of Vinncent's house, while following all Covid-related protocol. A pyre was set up using a mobile gas crematorium. While Thripathy and others conducted the rituals, family members offered prayers from a distance.

Thripathy, who is a second-year political science student, is being widely appreciated for the initiative. She said she had been engaged in Covid relief activities like sanitising infected areas. But this was the first time she had to get involved in a funeral. "In this pandemic situation, all sorts of unusual things are happening around us and, hence, I too did not feel odd having to conduct a funeral, despite being a girl," she said.

As India battles the ravaging second wave of coronavirus, many young women are participating in voluntary activities like food supply and sanitisation drives.