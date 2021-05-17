Covid-19 crisis: Don't take steam inhalation without doctors' advice, warns Tamil Nadu Health Minister

With steam inhalation stations cropping up at public places across the state, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday warned people against inhaling steam without doctors' advice. He also said inhaling steam in public places could further spread coronavirus and advised authorities agaist allowing such facilities.

Steam inhalation centres have come up in Chennai, Coimbatore and Tiruchirapalli over the past few days – some of them were inaugurated by state ministers – leading to concern among doctors about the efficacy of the method. Several doctors and activists took to social media, requesting the Tamil Nadu government to put an end to the practice of inhaling steam in public places.

Pictures of people inhaling steam at Chennai Central Railway Station and in Coimbatore went viral on Twitter. Doctors said such stations could emerge as potential super-spreaders.

In a statement on Monday, Subramanian asked people not to inhale steam without doctors' advice as too much inhalation could damage their liver. He also asked organisations from the government and private sector not to promote such practices.

“People should not self-medicate, and of late, there is a message that is spreading about inhaling steam. This method may not just damage their liver, but also lead to spread of Covid-19 to people who are next to them. This cannot be considered as medical treatment, and people should consult doctors rather than indulging in self-medication,” the Health Minister said.

“People should not go for steam inhalation just based on forwards on WhatsApp and Facebook,” Subramanian added.

Dr K Kolandaswamy, former Director of Public Health, Tamil Nadu government, told Deccan Herald thatsteaming is recommended only for those who have Covid-19 symptoms or people who have come in contact with them. He said steaming centres are quite dangerous as they can spread the virus easily because many people use the same equipment.

“Taking hot water steam continuously could damage the mucous membrane, and such activities could also reduce the immunity. Steaming is recommended for those who have symptoms and they should do it alone. Everyone should understand that steaming does not possess any preventive action,” Dr Kolandaswamy said.

Installation of steamers at public places evoked criticism from the ruling party as well, with Dharmapuri MP Dr S Senthilkumar, a radiologist by profession, saying it was sad to see the government indulging in unscientific and unproven non-clinical trials like Siddha medicine for Covid-19 treatment.

“The Chief Minister should form a team of eminent doctors and form an advisory committee to do things in a scientific manner,” Senthilkumar said.