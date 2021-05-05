Covid-19 crisis: Four-day lockdown in Hassan district from May 6

After Kodagu district administration announced a five-day lockdown from Tuesday, Hassan district has now announced a four-day lockdown to be implemented from Thursday. This decision has been taken to contain the spread of Covid-19.

According to sources, district in-charge Minister K Gopalaiah, who held a review meeting on Covid management in Hassan district on Wednesday, suggested that the district administration toughen the rules and go for a lockdown similar to Kodagu.

Following this, the district administration announced a four-day lockdown effective from May 6, until further orders. As per the order, the district will be under lockdown on Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday. It will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. However, shops selling essential items will be open only till 10 am on the three days, according to sources.