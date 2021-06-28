Covid-19 curfew relaxed by three hours in 8 AP districts

Covid curfew relaxed by three hours in 8 AP districts

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 28 2021, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 16:03 ist
Further decision on relaxing curfew hours in these five districts would be taken after reviewing the infection positivity rate later. Credit: AFP Photo

The ongoing Covid curfew will be relaxed by three more hours till 9 PM daily in eight of 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh from July 1 to 7.

In the remaining five districts, the existing curfew hours from 6 PM to 6 AM will continue since the coronavirus positivity rate remained over five per cent.

This was decided at a high-level review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Covid-19 situation here on Monday.

Read | FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for Covid-hit sectors

In East Godavari, West Godavari, Chittoor, Krishna and Prakasam districts the Covid curfew will continue to be in force from 6 PM to 6 AM due to a higher load of cases, a CMO release said.

Further decision on relaxing curfew hours in these five districts would be taken after reviewing the infection positivity rate later, it said.

