COVID-19: Kerala govt makes data deal documents public

COVID-19 data piracy row: Kerala govt. makes deal documents public

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 15 2020, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 22:55 ist

To come clean against allegations of compromising privacy of health data of nearly 2 lakh people in Kerala, the government on Wednesday made public all documents, including a non-disclosure agreement, with the US firm Sprinklr.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

However, the opposition, Congress alleged that a letter of affirmation and a revised version on the same were sent by the US firm to Kerala government on April 11 and 12 after the suspicions were raised over the deal.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The controversy came up as the government directed local bodies to upload data collected from persons on COVID-19 surveillance in Kerala to the US firm's server. The government's justification was that the US firm headed by a Malayali has offered their application for effective interventions against COVID-19 free of cost and since Kerala government agencies did not have sufficient server space or tools to handle the big data, the US firm's service was used on a termporary basis.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala
Privacy
Data
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

 