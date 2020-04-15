COVID-19 data piracy row: Kerala govt. makes deal documents public

To come clean against allegations of compromising privacy of health data of nearly 2 lakh people in Kerala, the government on Wednesday made public all documents, including a non-disclosure agreement, with the US firm Sprinklr.

However, the opposition, Congress alleged that a letter of affirmation and a revised version on the same were sent by the US firm to Kerala government on April 11 and 12 after the suspicions were raised over the deal.

The controversy came up as the government directed local bodies to upload data collected from persons on COVID-19 surveillance in Kerala to the US firm's server. The government's justification was that the US firm headed by a Malayali has offered their application for effective interventions against COVID-19 free of cost and since Kerala government agencies did not have sufficient server space or tools to handle the big data, the US firm's service was used on a termporary basis.