COVID-19: DU teachers demand work from home permission

Delhi university teachers on Sunday demanded that the varsity administration should also allow them to work from home as the classes for all students were suspended in the wake of the novel coronavirus spread.

In a letter to vice-chancellor Yogesh K Tyagi, four academic council members of the university also requested for extending the duration of the semester.

“We welcome the university’s prompt decision to suspend classes for all students till March 31, in the wake of a nationwide health emergency caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus. With the form of support we are working out for students, teachers should be allowed to work from home so that unnecessary travelling of over 10,000 citizens can be further reduced, they said in a joint letter

To further minimise contact points, the administrative offices should be maintained “at a minimal, on a roster,” they also suggested.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Associate professor Rajesh Kumar and assistant professors—Deo Kumar, Kanchan and Rajesh Kumar—wrote to the Delhi university vice chancellor, requesting for work from home permission as principals of some of the colleges under the varsity have asked the faculty members to compulsorily report to their respective departments despite the suspension of the classes.

The demand of the four academic council members gained support from a number of faculty members teaching in various colleges under the Delhi University.

While announcing the suspension of classes for all students on March 12, the Delhi University had asked the faculty members to ensure that the study material is made available for the students on the website of their respective colleges “on a weekly basis.”

“Teachers of the respective courses shall remain available as per the time table through e-resources,” the varsity had also underlined.

Raising objection to the varsity's decision to provide e-learning materials to students till the classes are suspended, the four academic council members noted that there was “no objective reason” to assume that the teaching-learning time lost in the temporary cessation of classes can be made up through e-resources and e-learning modules.

“We have always maintained that online contact and e-resources can, at best, supplement regular teaching. Especially in the Sciences, where Practical classes and Laboratory work is integral to teaching-learning, e-teaching cannot be a substitute,” they said.

The teachers and students remain unclear and concerned about the efficacy of this arrangement, they said.

“Given the fluidity of the situation, we strongly urge you to consider extending the duration of the semester at an appropriate juncture in order to cover up for the lost hours of regular teaching-learning and make corresponding changes in the examination schedule. These extensions may also be necessary for professional courses because of the stipulated norms,” they added.