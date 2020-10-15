Covid-19 effect on cracker sales: Manufacturers keep fingers crossed

With no clarity on whether restrictions would be imposed on celebrating Diwali due to Covid-19, fireworks’ manufacturers in Sivakasi have kept their fingers crossed.

Many companies had scaled-down production due to the Covid-19 lockdown, but they are hoping that there should be no restrictions on celebrating the festival.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: A green Diwali with less-emission crackers

“It is too early to say whether we will be able to sell all the goods. But goods are moving now as per the plans for me. A clear picture will emerge during the last week of October,” a fireworks’ manufacturer said.

Another manufacturer said there has been no reduction in the number of orders from last year but the problem, according to him, will emerge if there are restrictions.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

“Dealers buy from us and if they are not able to use it now, they will keep it for next year. And orders for next year will reduce substantially for us. We just hope people are allowed to celebrate Deepavali by bursting crackers,” he said.