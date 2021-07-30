Covid-19 hits demand for Sabarimala priest post

Sabarimala Ayyappa temple 'melsanthi' (head priest) post, which has been much sought after, does not have much demand this time around as well, most likely due to the Covid-19 scenario.

Only 49 applications were received this year and the screening process is currently going on. Last year, the number of applicants was 55.

Usually, 75 to 100 priests used to apply for the Sabarimala melsanthi post which is appointed for one year from the beginning of the annual pilgrimage season.

Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu told DH that low pilgrim turnout due to Covid-19 could be the reason for the lesser applicants for the Sabarimala melsanthi post.

The applicants for melsanthi post of the adjacent Malikappuram Devi Temple, which is also held along with Sabarimala melsanthi selection, is also low. While there used to be 50-75 applications in the previous years, last year and this year only 34 and 39 have been received respectively.

The Sabarimala and Malikappuram melsanthi posts are considered to be quite prestigious. Many devotees who turn up at the temple meet the melshanthi seeking blessings and offer 'dakshina'. Moreover, ex-melsanthis of Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples are also highly sought after for conducting poojas.

The state is witnessing a row over the selection of Sabarimala melsanthi, with several non-Brahmin priests moving the High Court challenging the norm that only Malayali Brahmins can apply for the post. The court has posted the matter to August 12 for a detailed hearing.

Devaswom board sources said that lack of demand was evident not only for the melsanthi post but even for carrying out Sabarimala duties by employees. Usually, employees of various government agencies used to push for getting Sabarimala duty. But since last year there was not much interest among employees also in carrying out Sabarimala duty.

There has been a steep fall in the number of devotees at Sabarimala. While 50,000 to 1 lakh devotees used to visit the temple daily during the pilgrimage, last year it was only around 4,000 daily even as up to 5,000 people were allowed by complying with social distancing.

Average revenue from the temple during the two-month-long pilgrimage also fell drastically from an average of Rs 200 crore to Rs 15 core. Owing to the financial crisis, the Devaswom Board is also planning a hike in the rates of offerings.