Covid-19: How Andhra Pradesh government plans to reopen schools from November 2

Only 16 students per classroom, four and half hours of alternate day classes, Covid-19 orientation and random testings, and a collector led the team and an app to monitor schools are adhering to the Covid-19 Standard Operating procedure – this is how Andhra Pradesh plans to reopen the about 60,000 schools in the state in a phased manner starting from Monday.

The Jaganmohan Reddy government took the decision as the daily fresh Covid-19 cases dropped to below the 3000-mark. The state has 23,668 active cases as of Sunday.

For students of 9-10 standards, the schools will reopen from November 2, for classes 6-8, it is from November 23, and for students of class 1-5, the school starts on December 14, education officials said.

The academic year 2020-21, disrupted due to the pandemic, is extended up to April 30, totaling 180 working days.

All higher educational institutions, including university colleges and its affiliated colleges, would function from November 2 with classes conducted on all six days of the week. First-year professional and non-professional UG courses will commence from December 1.

State education minister Adimulapu Suresh has said that the app was created to see that all schools adhere to the SOPs like distancing, temperature screening, and sanitizing in wake of the Covid-19 situation.

“A task force is formed with the collectors and other officials to monitor the situation and random tests would be conducted for the students on a regular basis. Every effort would be made to maintain sanitation,” the minister said.

“Wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining physical distance are mandatory which should be followed by every student as well as teachers. Students will undergo orientation on Covid-19 precautions daily and the classes starting at 9.15 am will go on till 1.45 pm, followed by the midday meals. In the afternoon hours, online classes would be taken for those students not turning up,” school education commissioner China Veerabhadrudu explained.

Following CM Reddy's instructions, officials made alternate arrangements for the students opting to stay home to pursue online education, utilizing dedicated mobile apps like Abhyasa and Diksha, along with Doordarshan classes and youtube channels, based on the student’s accessibility to technology.

Hostel facilities in residential schools could be made available between November 2-23, prioritising the students who lack proper accommodation.

With reference to intermediate classes, the minister said second-year Intermediate classes would begin from November 2 and first-year from November 16.

AP had to postpone the reopening on two earlier dates in September and October, as the new Covid-19 positive cases were on a continuous surge, recording over 10,000 cases daily till September. AP has registered over 8.25 lakh positive cases till now.