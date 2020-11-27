Covid-19-infected in Kerala to vote through postal ballot

Voters infected with Covid-19 will be offered the option to vote using postal ballots in the local body polls in Kerala to be held in three phases from December 8 to 14.

Those testing positive for Covid-19 till 3 pm on the day before the polling would be given the postal voting option. Those testing positive later would be allowed to vote between 5 pm and 6 pm at their respective polling stations, the Kerala State Election Commission said in a statement.

As many as 74,899 candidates are contesting in the polls to 1,199 local bodies in the state to be held in three-phases from December 8 to 14.