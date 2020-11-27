Covid-infected in Kerala to vote through postal ballot

Covid-19-infected in Kerala to vote through postal ballot

Those testing positive for Covid-19 till 3 pm on the day before the polling would be given the postal voting option

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 27 2020, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 21:55 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Voters infected with Covid-19 will be offered the option to vote using postal ballots in the local body polls in Kerala to be held in three phases from December 8 to 14.

Those testing positive for Covid-19 till 3 pm on the day before the polling would be given the postal voting option. Those testing positive later would be allowed to vote between 5 pm and 6 pm at their respective polling stations, the Kerala State Election Commission said in a statement.

As many as 74,899 candidates are contesting in the polls to 1,199 local bodies in the state to be held in three-phases from December 8 to 14.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

They beat the coronavirus, again, and again, and again

They beat the coronavirus, again, and again, and again

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

 