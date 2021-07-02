Covid-19: Is Kerala's delaying strategy causing stress?

Delaying the pandemic has been the justification offered by the Kerala health authorities for the comparatively higher number of Covid-19 cases in the state even as most states have almost come out the second wave. But experts are raising concern over the impact of this strategy on the mental and fiscal health of the society.

While the comparatively low death rate is being highlighted as the key outcome of delaying the pandemic, experts in the health and commerce sectors are pointing out that prolonging of the pandemic situation and the restrictions were leading to mental stress as well as economic crisis, leading to job losses. Hence, they suggest that the state needs to strike a balance between delaying the pandemic and reviving the economy.

Kerala Social Security Mission executive director Dr Mohammed Asheel said while Covid patients in many states struggled to get medical care, the situation in Kerala was managed well by the state's health infrastructure. While the maximum Covid patients that the state could handle at a time was six lakh, the state could keep the maximum active patients at a time below 4.5 lakh. He also said studies indicated that the Covid detection rate in Kerala was very high. While one out of three of those infected were detected in Kerala, in some states only one out of 30 were detected. These factors are keeping the Kerala's fresh Covid numbers still high.

Kerala managed to delay the Covid peak by initiating control measures, like restrictions at public places, right from the initial stages of the pandemic, health department sources said.

Meanwhile, public health expert Dr V Ramankutty said even as the delaying strategy helped in avoiding the state health infrastructure getting choked due to rush of patients, prolonging the pandemic was leading to frustration among people. A major chunk of the society was surviving on informal sectors, which are hit by the pandemic. These factors could lead to mental stress and depression-related deaths.

Thiruvananthapuram Chamber of Commerce and Industry president S Raghuchandran Nair said while commercial activities in many states had already resumed, the private sector in Kerala continued to be in bad shape with companies bound to pay salaries without revenue.

Experts are also critical about the restrictions still being enforced on the working hours of shops and weekend lockdowns in Kerala. It was not only leading to rush at shops and triggering further spread of the disease, but also keeping the markets dull. It is high time that the strategy need to be reworked by opening up the economy and strictly enforcing social distancing norms. All-out efforts should be made to vaccinate the maximum number of people at the earliest, they suggest.