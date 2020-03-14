COVID-19: Kerala capital shuts malls and tourist spots as COVID-19 infected found roamed around

Even as no fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Kerala on Saturday, the vigil has been stepped up in Thiruvananthapuram after the two persons tested positive on Friday, including an Italian tourist, were found to be roaming around.

At present 19 persons in Kerala were infected, 302 in hospital isolation and 7,375 in home quarantine.

A Thiruvananthapuram native who recently came from the UK and the Italian tourist at Varkala tourist spots were found to have travelled to various places in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. The district administration also maintained that many persons were violating the instructions given to remain in-home quarantine. About 50 persons who had primary contacts with these two persons were quarantined.

All malls, shopping centres and gymnasiums in the state capital were instructed to pull down shutters and loudspeaker announcements being made asking the people to follow the guidelines to prevent coronavirus infection.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that special centres for quarantining of COVID-19 suspects would be opened and screening at airports and railway stations would be intensified. Public gatherings would be strictly restricted.

Three flee hospital isolation, traced

Three persons, including a foreign couple, had run away from hospital isolation at Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha. All the three were traced and brought back to isolation by police and health workers.

A foreign couple, who was learnt to the US nationals now residing in the UK, were kept under isolation at Alappuzha medical college. They ran away from the hospital on Friday night. But the two were traced within a few hours as they were proceeding to Nedumbaserry international airport in Kochi.

In Thiruvananthapuram, a Haryana native who was kept in isolation on arrival from Germany tried to escape on Saturday. He was also traced soon.