Covid-19: Kerala heading towards oxygen crisis

Even as Kerala was considered as an oxygen surplus state until a couple of weeks ago, the scenario has now changed with many hospitals forced to make SOS calls.

Kasargod district is facing acute oxygen scarcity owing to restricted supply from nearby Mangaluru. Some hospitals were even reportedly asking patients to look for other hospitals due to the dearth. The district is now depending mainly on oxygen from Kannur district.

While the daily oxygen production of Kerala is 219 MT, the buffer stock of around 1,000 MT has already been used up. The state has sought additional oxygen allocation from the Centre as the state’s requirement is expected to reach 450 MT by May 15.

Read | Covid-19 Wrap-up: India sees fall in cases for second consecutive day

Many leading hospitals, including the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, were forced to postpone non-emergency surgeries due to oxygen scarcity.

An oxygen war room set up in Thiruvananthapuram is coordinating the oxygen supply in the state now.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 scenario in Kerala continued to be grim with test positivity rate remaining at 26.77 per cent as 37,290 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday. The number of Covid deaths being reported daily was also slightly higher. With 79 deaths being reported on Tuesday, the total Covid deaths in the state reached 5,958. Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja denied allegations that the state was under-reporting deaths.

The number of Covid recoveries in the state is increasing, which may be due to a change in discharge policy.