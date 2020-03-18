COVID-19: Kerala issues guidelines to foreign tourists

COVID-19: Kerala issues guidelines to foreign tourists

  Mar 18 2020
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 18:09pm ist
A passenger wears a mask and cleans her hands with sanitizer to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic, while sitting in a bus, at KSRTC bus stand in Kozhikode. (PTI Photo)

Strengthening surveillance and control measures against the coronavirus in Kerala, the state government on Wednesday issued guidelines to ensure safe return of around 5,000 foreign tourists in the southern state.

In view of some countries seeking mandatory certificate stating that the passengers are COVID-19 negative, the state government directed all foreign travellers in the state to contact the COVID-19 district cell which will ensure their sample test for coronavirus.

The testing laboratory will issue them certificate which will enable them to fly to their respective nations.

"The tourist on receiving the certificate to ensure quick departure to their respective countries by following all precautions in health advisory while travelling from their stay place to the airport, at the airport and in the flight," the guidelines said. 

