Covid-19: Kerala logs 7,719 new cases, 161 deaths

Active case stood at 1,13,817

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 14 2021, 19:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 19:21 ist
Workers transport the Covid-19 vaccine carrier boxes for distribution to various vaccine centres in Kochi. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala on Monday logged 7,719 fresh Covid-19 cases and 161 deaths, taking the caseload to 27,05,933 and the toll to 11,342.

It said 68,573 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 11.26 per cent.

Till now, 2,12,89,498 samples have been tested.

Active case stood at 1,13,817.

As many as 16,743 people have been cured, taking the total recoveries to 26,10,368.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of positive cases today at 1,170, followed by Ernakulam with 977 and Kollam 791.

"Of those found infected today, 36 reached the State from outside while 7,138 contracted the disease from their contact. The source of infection of 493 is yet to be traced and 52 health workers are also among the infected," a government statement said.

As many as 5,25,331 people are in quarantine, including 30,052 in hospitals, it said.

