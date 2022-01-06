Covid-19: Kerala not closing schools, colleges yet

As of Wednesday, Omicron cases in the state have reached 230 and the daily case number spiked to 4,801

IANS
IANS,
  • Jan 06 2022, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2022, 14:50 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Despite a spike in new Covid-19 cases in Kerala, state education minister V Sivankutty on Thursday said no decision has been taken at the moment to close down educational institutions.

"Right from the day we decided to open educational institutions till now, we are keeping a close tab on the numbers of Covid cases. An expert committee is keeping a watch on things and they will be taking the call as and when required if the educational institutions need to be closed. At the moment we are not going to close down educational institutions," he told reporters.

As of Wednesday, Omicron cases in the state have reached 230 and the daily case number spiked to 4,801.

In the past two days, the test positivity rate has increased to more than 6 per cent.

