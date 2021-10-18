Covid-19: Kin of deceased Andhra Pradesh govt employees to get job

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has decided to provide jobs to the kin of the state government employees who died due to the Covid-19 infection.

On Monday, Reddy directed officials to immediately provide a job to one family member of the deceased employee and complete the process on compassionate grounds by November 30.

Several government employees, including some of those working in the AP secretariat, have died in the past one-and-half years due to Covid-19 and related health complications.

“The information on all such employees is being collected from various departments,” a CMO official told DH.

Overall, Andhra Pradesh has, till Monday, reported 14,313 deaths due to the virus. The total confirmed positive cases in the state since the first case was reported on March 12 last year stood at 20,60,804.

While the recovery rate is around 99 per cent, there are 5,709 active cases at present in the state.

The daily new cases have fallen lately, with 332 cases reported on Monday morning, when 30,219 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Vizianagaram district has reported zero new cases, while only two cases were confirmed in Kurnool. Anantapuram, Srikakulam and West Godavari too reported cases in single digits.

The Reddy government, however, is ramping up the health care infrastructure in the state, in preparation for a possible Covid-19 third wave.

During a review on the pandemic, vaccination status, and recruitment of health staff on Monday, CM Reddy instructed the authorities to focus on the construction of 176 PHCs.

While 27,311 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available to various hospitals, new oxygen generation plants in 140 hospitals are expected to come into use by October-end.

Over three crore people in AP were administered Covid-19 vaccines till now out of which about 1.66 crore have received both doses.

