Covid-19: Local spread increasing alarmingly in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
  • Jul 07 2020, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 20:22 ist
The highest number of cases through local spread was earlier reported on Sunday with 38. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala on Tuesday witnessed the highest number of fresh Covid-19 cases through local contact with 68 new cases, while the total number of fresh Covid-19 cases was also highest, with 272 fresh cases being recorded.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that steps to break the chain would be enhanced as the local spread was increasing alarmingly. So far the state could keep the spread through local contacts at the minimum possible level through effective quarantine and surveillance.

The highest number of cases through local spread was earlier reported on Sunday with 38 cases on record. Of the 5,894 persons who were infected with Covid-19 in Kerala so far, only around 750 got infected through local contact, while those from abroad and other states constitute the major chunk of those who got infected.

However, over the last few days the number of infections through local spread was showing a steady rise and hence the govt already initiated steps like imposing triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram city for one week from Monday.

Meanwhile, with 272 more persons getting infected and 111 recovering on Tuesday, the total number of Covid-19 active cases in Kerala was 2,413.

