Covid-19: Local spread unabated in Kerala, state reports 927 new cases in 24 hours

Local spread of Covid-19 continues unabated in Kerala as 733 of the 927 new coronavirus cases reported in the state on Sunday were due to local transmission. What is more alarming is that source of the other 67 cases could not be traced, which increases the risk of more infected persons remain untraced.

While two more Covid-19 deaths in the state were confirmed by the government, at least five more deaths were pending confirmation. The total death toll reached 61.

Kerala's capital, Thiruvananthapuram, continues to witness the highest spike of 175, of which 164 were due to local transmission, taking the total number of infected to 2,788 in the city.

At Kasargod, 105 of the 107 fresh cases reported on Sunday were via local transmission. The total active cases in the district reached 658. Ten Covid-19 clusters were also confirmed in the district.

Kerala had managed to keep the local transmission of the coronavirus at a very low rate till June end. But thereafter, the number of local transmission started witnessing a huge spike with around 75 percent of the fresh cases reported daily.

Increased number of Covid-19 tests done daily is also considered to be a reason for detecting more cases. While the state was testing only around 5,000 daily till June end, now around 20,000 tests were being done daily.

Of the 19,025 so far infected in the state, 9,655 were still under active.