Covid-19 lockdown extended in Puducherry till May 31

Milk and essential services would continue to be available

  • May 23 2021, 16:28 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 16:34 ist
The Puducherry government on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown till May 31 as Covid-19 cases continue to soar in the union territory. The two-week long lockdown clamped on May 10 is to come to an end on May 24 midnight.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the lockdown is extended till month end, beyond midnight of May 24. All restrictions imposed from May 10 would continue and only essential services such as vegetables would be available till noon every day, an official release said.

Milk and essential services would continue to be available and the government is keen that livelihood sources should not suffer any setback.

With Puducherry registering unabated incidence of Covid 19, extension of lock down to rein in the pandemic has become necessary, an official source said.

