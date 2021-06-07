Covid-19 lockdown in Kerala extended till June 16

Lockdown in Kerala has been extended till June 16 as the test positivity rate in Kerala was still above 10%. Covid-19 deaths in the state crossed the 10,000 mark on Monday with 221 more deaths being reported on Monday.

An official statement said that the existing restrictions for shops selling essential commodities and construction materials would continue. But a total lockdown would be observed on June 12 and 13. Various types of shops like textiles, optical shops, jewellery and stationery shops would be allowed to open on June 11.

Total Covid deaths in Kerala reached 10,157 on Monday. The test positivity rate of the state was at 13.2 per cent after 9,313 more people testing positive for Covid-19.

