COVID-19: Micro-level monitoring at few places in Kasaragod

PTI
PTI, Kasargod,
  • Apr 11 2020, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 14:07 ist
The northern-most Kasaragod district, which has accounted for 130 COVID-19 cases, imposed further rigorous micro-level monitoring in four areas from Saturday to ensure there was no community spread.

Police sources said the monitoring has been launched in four areas - Thalankara, Choori, Kalanad and Nellikkunnu, from where many positive cases have been reported.

Drones are also being used to monitor lockdown violations.

As against cluster-level monitoring being implemented across the district, patrolling in these designated areas will be made more intensive by tripling the norms of lockdown protocol, the sources said.

Authorities hope that micro monitoring through intensified lockdown norms would help prevent community spread and instead help bring down the intensity of the virus.

Kerala has 238 positive cases, of which the maximum is from Kasaragod.

