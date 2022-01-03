Covid-19: National Institute of Nutrition, Telangana govt to launch sero survey in state

Even as various parts of the country are reporting a fresh surge in cases, Hyderabad-based ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and the Telangana government are launching a Covid-19 sero survey on Tuesday, to assess the extent of community spread of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the state.

The house-to-house survey would be carried out in 330 villages spread across all 33 districts and would cover the general population and healthcare workers. Sero prevalence is assessed by examining the SARS Cov-2, IgG antibodies in the blood samples collected from people.

“About 16,000 people will be covered in this survey. In each of the 33 districts, 10 villages will be selected randomly and from each village 40 people above six years of age from, both males and females will be covered. In addition, samples and data will also be collected from healthcare workers in all the districts,” said Dr Avula Laxmaiah, head, public health nutrition division, ICMR-NIN.

Over 20 teams, each comprising a scientist/doctor, technician and phlebotomist, four coordinators, one lead scientist from NIN would work in tandem with the state health department to complete the survey in about three weeks.

Teenagers vaccination

The Telangana government has on Monday started the process of vaccinating over 18 lakh teenagers in the 15-17 years age group in the state.

On the first day, 24,240 teenagers were administered their first dose of Covaxin, marking 1% completion of the total target.

Precautionary doses for the healthcare workers, senior citizens will be given from 10 January.

“Those above 60 years of age with co-morbidities, who took their second dose in April 2021, will be eligible for precautionary dose in February 2022. These doses would be given according to the beneficiary's willingness after due consultation with their doctor. They will not be actively mobilised,” health officials said.

The state has on Monday reported 482 new Covid-19 cases and no fresh Omicron variant cases. Amid concerns of another Covid-19 surge and the ensuing restrictions, state public health director Dr Srinivasa Rao said there “will be no lockdown and night curfew imposed in Telangana, under any circumstances.”

