Covid-19 numbers hit a new high in Tamil Nadu; 7,800 test positive in a day

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 7,819 fresh Covid-19 cases, an all-time high for the state in a single day since the first outbreak in March 2020. The highest number of cases reported on a day during the first wave last year was 6,993.

Of the 7,819 persons who tested positive on Wednesday, 2,564 are from Chennai, followed by Chengalpattu (772), Coimbatore (540), and Tiruvallur (383). With the new infections, the state's active case has gone up to 54,315 as the death toll hit 12,970 with 25 persons losing their lives in the last 24 hours.

The state, which contained the spread last year and was reporting just a few hundred cases, saw a sudden spurt in March after election campaigns began in full swing. The cases have grown gradually to hit 7,819 on Wednesday, even as testing hit an all-time high with 96,513 samples being sent to 262 labs across the state.

“The second wave is quite serious. People need not panic but they should get tested immediately if they have symptoms. People who are eligible to get vaccinated should do so immediately to save their life and that of others,” Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said.

In Chennai and other cities, fever camps have been organised to check people for symptoms and send their samples for testing. The government has also imposed several restrictions in the state due to rising cases.