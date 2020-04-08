COVID-19: Over 1,300 foreigners flown to home country by special flight

COVID-19: Over 1,300 foreigners flown to home country

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 08 2020, 18:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 18:22 ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

 A total of 1,304 foreign nationals left for their home through special flights operated from the airport here during the ongoing 21-day national lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, Customs officials said.

Eight special relief flights were operated till Monday to Malaysia, France, Frankfurt and Muscat and the Customs department facilitated the journey of the overseas passengers, they said. Meanwhile, the courier terminal at the airport handled 206 shipments including 23 shipments of critical components used in the manufacture of ventilators.

About one shipment of gloves was cleared on priority, they said. Other initiatives taken by the department include granting of permission for the transfer of computers and related accessories to residences of employees of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) to facilitate work from home.

A 24x7 customs clearances of goods have been set up to avoid any supply disruptions. A dedicated coronavirus helpdesk for export-import trade stakeholders has been set up to facilitate resolutions of issues faced.

