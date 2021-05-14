Covid-19 pandemic helps father and daughter in Kerala reunite after three decades

Amidst the distressing times of Covid-19, the pandemic has brought cheer to a 33-year old woman in Kerala as she reunited with her father after 33 years.

Ajitha, a native of Palakkad in Kerala, came to know only about a year ago that her father Sivaji was alive and undergoing imprisonment at the Central Prison in Thiruvananthapuram in a murder case. Since then, she has been running from pillar to post for his release, but in vain.

However, in view of the ongoing pandemic, Sivaji, who is now 65, was granted parole for three months. Sivaji's happiness knows no bounds as he never imagined he would be able to spend time with his daughter and her family, comprising Ajitha’s husband V K Renjith and three children.

Ajitha told DH that her father was feeling quite disturbed initially after coming out of prison and traveling to their native place. It was a different experience for him altogether as he was confined to prison walls for the last three decades. "But now, he is enjoying family life and we wish that he may be allowed remission by the authorities," she added.

Sivaji, who was a Communist party worker hailing from Alappuzha district, was nabbed by the police in a political murder case, just nine days after Ajitha was born. Ajitha’s mother, who became mentally unstable due to the shock, ended her life a few years later and Ajitha was placed under the care of her mother’s family.

“My mother’s family had many misunderstandings about my father, even though they agreed to my mother’s wish to marry him. Hence, my mother’s family did not entertain my queries about my father and, at some point, I was even made to believe that he is no more,” said Ajitha.

About a year ago, Ajitha happened to notice some prison inmates in a television news channel and the story one of them shared sounded familiar.

Ajitha, who is also a Communist party worker, enquired with prison authorities and finally found out that her father was alive and currently lodged in the Thiruvananthapuram prison. Though his life sentence in the murder case was over by 2006, he could not obtain release as he made four jail-break attempts. Ajitha, however, did not give up hope and approached the government; her requests are still pending.

Finally, fortune smiled upon the family as Sivaji was among the scores of prisoners who were allowed parole in view of the pandemic.

“I am now trying to regain the 33 years we lost. We hope the authorities would take a lenient view of our plight and allow remission to my father as he has already undergone enough jail term and is getting older,” said Ajitha.