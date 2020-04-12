COVID-19 patient discharged called back as 2nd test result shows weak positive

Hyderabad: COVID-19 patient discharged called back

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 12 2020, 04:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 04:22 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

 A COVID-19 patient discharged from a state-run hospital here after he tested negative was called back after after a second test result turned out to be weak positive, a medical official said on Saturday.

"The patient, who tested positive on March 23, was discharged after the test result came out negative. But it came weak positive in a second test. So we called back, admitted him in the hospital and again sent (the samples) for testing, the official said.

The man was discharged on Thursday and was again admitted to the hospital on Friday, he said.

The patient did not go around much and those who came in contact with him have been put in quarantine, the official said. An enquiry was held and a report on the matter had been sent to the authorities concerned, he said.

Hyderabad
Coronavirus
Telangana
COVID-19
