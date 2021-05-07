Covid-19 patient in Kerala taken to hospital on two-wheeler due to ambulance shortage

A Covid-19 patient at an Alappuzha district care centre in Kerala was reportedly rushed to hospital in a two-wheeler due to unavailability of ambulances.

The incident not only brings to light the worsening scenario in the state with the number of Covid patients skyrocketing, but also hghlights the unpreparedness of the volunteers.

A video of the incident at Punnapra in the district has gone viral on social media. The district administration has also launched an inquiry into the matter.

According to reports, the patient at the panchayat-run Covid care centre in Punnapra developed chest pain and required oxygen immediately. Hence, he had to be rushed to the Alappuzha medical college hospital, about four kilometres away. Since an ambulance was not available immediately, two volunteers at the care centre shifted the patient in a two-wheeler.

As the number of Covid cases increases, reaching nearly 3.9 lakh by Thursday, the state health sector is struggling to handle the rush.