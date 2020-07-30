Covid-19: Political row over Kerala govt's decision on homecare

A political row has erupted in Kerala over the state government’s decision to offer home care option for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients. The Opposition Congress has alleged that the state government was trying to get rid of its responsibility towards the coronavirus patients.

The Kerala government has decided to commence home care as per the ICMR guidelines. Many states have already initiated home care for asymptomatic patients.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said initially health workers who get Covid-19 infection would be given the home care option and no one will be compelled to take the option. A major chunk of the virus patients were asymptomatic or have mild symptoms only.

Strict vigilance would be made to ensure that those on home care did not flout the quarantine.

Vijayan also said about 25,536 beds for Covid-19 patients were already available in Kerala.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that there was no clarity in the government decision on home care. Meanwhile, a section of health workers was also learnt to be apprehensive about home care, especially about patients following the quarantine norms diligently.