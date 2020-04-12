COVID-19 positive woman delivers baby boy in Tamil Nadu

DHNS
DHNS, Chennai,
  • Apr 12 2020, 20:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 20:36 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

A 32-year-old woman, who tested positive for Covid-19, has delivered a baby boy on Saturday night at a government hospital in Erode district. 

The woman delivered the baby through cesarean on Saturday night at the IRT Perundurai Medical College in the district. "Both the mother and baby are fine. They are being constantly monitored," a source at the hospital said. 

Health Department officials said the woman contracted Coronavirus from her husband, who attended a religious congregation in Delhi. She was admitted to the hospital on April 9 after she tested positive for Covid-19. Before being admitted to the hospital, the woman was under home quarantine. 

