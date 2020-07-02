Covid-19: Recoveries outnumber fresh cases in Kerala

Even as 160 more persons were tested Covid-19 positive in Kerala on Thursday, the state could bring down the number of active cases as 202 persons recovered from Covid-19.

Of the 4,753 persons tested Covid-19 positive in Kerala so far, 2088 were under treatment as on Thursday. While 2638 recovered, 25 persons died.

Meanwhile, raising concerns, the number of fresh cases through local contacts was slightly increasing in the state, especially in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram cities.

Over the last week over 100 fresh cases through local contact were reported in the state. While many of the cases were un-linked, health officials also strongly suspect that many were trying to hide Covid-19 symptoms.

The state was carrying out random tests at areas were community spread was suspected. However, so far community spread was not reported.

Out of the 160 fresh cases on Thursday, 160 were NRIs, and 40 were from other states.