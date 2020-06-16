COVID-19 recovery rate high in TN, says CM Palaniswami

COVID-19 recovery rate high in Tamil Nadu, says CM K Palaniswami

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jun 16 2020, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 14:04 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Credit: PTI Photo

The COVID-19 recovery rate was high while fatalities were low in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Tuesday.

In view of a slew of anti-COVID-19 initiatives being taken by the government, the recovery rate was high, he said adding adequate relief was also being provided to the poor people.

 

"The deaths due to COVID-19 is very low," he added.

According to the Health Department data, as on June 15, the state's total COVID-19 positive cases are 46,504 and 25,344 people recovered. While 20,678 are the active cases, 479 patients, several of them with comorbidities died which puts the recovery rate at 54.49 percent.

As per Centre's COVID-19 data, Rajasthan, with 12,981 total cases and 9,785 recoveries has a recovery rate of 75 percent.

Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Tamil Nadu
K Palaniswami

