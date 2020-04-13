COVID-19 recovery rate in Kerala reaches 52%

Nineteen more coronavirus infected persons in Kerala, including 12 in Kasargod, recovered on Monday, while only three fresh cases were reported.

Out of the 378 COVID-19 positive cases, 198 persons in Kerala have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 52 percent. Only two people in Kerala died of COVID-19, while a Mahe native died after failing to recover during the treatment.

Out of the 166 persons in Kasargod who were infected, 73 got cured. No fresh cases were also reported in the district on Monday. Of the three fresh cases reported in Kannur and Palakkad districts, two got infected through local contacts and one person came from abroad.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that even as Kerala was witnessing a high number of recovery and a low number of fresh cases over the last few days, the state will continue to remain vigilant. Hence the lockdown could not be relaxed fully. Based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on lockdown on Tuesday, the state would take further decisions on any sorts of relaxations in the lockdown, he said.