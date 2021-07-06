Covid-19 restrictions to continue in Kerala as test positivity rate remains high

Restrictions to continue in Kerala as TPR remains high

The state government decided to increase the number of Covid-19 tests in areas where the TPR is very high

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 06 2021, 23:05 ist
Beneficiaries wait to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination camp, in Kozhikode. Credit: PTI File Photo

With the Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala still hovering around 10 per cent, restrictions like weekend lockdown would continue.

The state government decided to increase the number of Covid-19 tests in areas where the TPR is very high. Lockdown restrictions would continue by categorising regions based on the TPR.

Meanwhile, the state government also issued orders making college students the priority section for getting vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the Covid-19 TPR of the tests conducted during the last 24 hours was 10.9 per cent. With 14,373 more fresh cases, the total number of active cases in the state was 1.04 lakh.

