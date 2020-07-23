Covid-19: Row over putting off Kerala Assembly session

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 23 2020, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2020, 22:40 ist
A one day session of Kerala Assembly scheduled to be held on July 27 for passing the finance bill is being dropped in view the Covid spike in Kerala.

The Opposition Congress had given notice for a no-confidence motion against the government as well as a notice seeking removal of speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in connection with the gold smuggling row.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that many MLAs were aged above 65 and many were coming from Covid hotspots. Hence it would be risky to hold the Assembly session by maintaining the safety protocols.

However, Opposition Congress alleged that the session was being put off in view of the notice for no-confidence motion and notice against the Speaker.

The no-confidence motion notice was given in view of alleged nexus of Chief Minister's office with the gold smuggling racket. Notice seeking removal of speaker was giving citing his links with gold smuggling accused former UAE consulate employee Swapna Suresh.

