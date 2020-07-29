Covid-19: Rs 2 lakh in pocket could not help Telangana policeman save his wife's life

The two lakh rupees cash in his pocket and recommendations of top cops could not help a head constable of Telangana police save his wife’s life in this pandemic time.

Apathy of private hospitals and government-imposed restrictions at the state-run Covid-19 hospital in Hyderabad has claimed yet another life in Telangana.

Follow: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 29

Wife of Md Lateef, a head constable at the Thurkapally police station under the Rachakonda Commissionerate, died a month back after allegedly denied treatment by several private hospitals and rejected entry into the government Gandhi hospital by a police inspector posted there.

Lateef who tested positive after the incident recovered from Covid-19 and joined back to duty on Tuesday. He shared the painful ordeal of his wife dying in his hands while gasping for breath, in the presence of senior officials and fellow cops.

Despite me offering the Rs two lakh cash with me and endorsement of the top cops, my wife in suffering was denied treatment at two popular private hospitals in the city. A few more hospitals also refused; Lateef stated.

One of these corporate hospitals is where Lateef’s wife was undergoing treatment for her lungs problem for the past one and half year. The other hospital ran a CT scan and informed about her lung condition, they were aware but did not treat her.

“Then at about midnight I took her to the Gandhi hospital where I was stopped at the gates by the police. In spite of me pleading that I am a cop and my wife was in a critical condition needing ventilator/oxygen support, the Police inspector did not let me in,” Lateef said, trying to maintain his composure.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

“I would not allow you in without Covid-19 positive confirmation, '' the inspector sitting in his vehicle said resolutely and got the gates closed. He did not even heed the additional DCP’s word and drove me away from there at about 1 AM. As we came one KM from the hospital, my wife, tormented by breathlessness, died in my hands.”

Positive report comes after 15 days

A day after his wife’s death, on 29 June, Lateef, his two daughters underwent Covid-19 tests. Reports of his daughters came negative, but Lateef’s report was not provided.

“But I kept myself in isolation, instructing my young kids how to cook from a distance. Finally, after 15 days, a doctor from the King Koti hospital calls me and informs me that my test was positive. What would have happened if I had not taken precautions?”

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The Chandrasekhar Rao government has designated the Gandhi general hospital as “Centre of Excellence for COVID-19 Care” and made the positive test report must for entry into the huge facility in the heart of the city.

Last month, a BSNL employee attributed his wife’s death to denial of treatment at several private and government hospitals in Hyderabad. The man also alleged that they were refused entry into the Gandhi hospital without a Covid-19 test report.

Gandhi has a capacity of 1890 beds, out of which 975 are vacant as of Tuesday.