Covid-19 scare pushes Telangana government official to death

PTI,
  • Jul 25 2020, 05:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 05:50 ist
A government official here allegedly committed suicide thinking he had contracted Covid-19, police said on Friday. Mamidala Raja Venkata Ramana (54) was a superintendent in the Education Department in Mancherial which is over 80 km from Karimnagar. He suffered from cough and cold recently, and thought he had been infected with the virus.

Hence, he took the extreme step, police said. "On Wednesday night, he arrived at his residence in Karimnagar and hanged himself from a ceiling fan," police said. As Venkata Ramana didn't come back from office, his wife and son enquired with friends and relatives who told her that he had reached his house in Karimnagar.

The neighbours informed police and found that the man had ended his life. The police arrived and found a note purportedly written by Ramana saying he was scared of contracting Covid-19 and so decided to take the extreme step.

