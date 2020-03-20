COVID-19 scare: Two Kasargod MLAs opt self-quarantine in Kerala

Two MLAs of Kasargod in North Kerala have decided to go on self-quarantine as they had come in contact with a Kasargod native who was tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday.

Manjeswaram MLA M C Kamarudeen and Kasargod MLA N A Nellikunnu have decided to go on self-quarantine. The infected person was found to have attended some gatherings in the district after arriving from Dubai. The district administration will soon publish a map of the places he visited. All those who recently returned from Naif in Dubai were asked by the district administration to remain in quarantine and inform the health authorities.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The district administration was also initiating legal action against a church in Kasargod that conducted a mass which saw the participation of a large number of believers.

So far three people in the district were infected by COVID-19 of which one has already tested negative.