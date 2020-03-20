COVID-19 scare: Two Kasargod MLAs opt self-quarantine

COVID-19 scare: Two Kasargod MLAs opt self-quarantine in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 20 2020, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 13:46 ist
Representative image. (Reuters Photo)

Two MLAs of Kasargod in North Kerala have decided to go on self-quarantine as they had come in contact with a Kasargod native who was tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday.

Manjeswaram MLA M C Kamarudeen and Kasargod MLA N A Nellikunnu have decided to go on self-quarantine. The infected person was found to have attended some gatherings in the district after arriving from Dubai. The district administration will soon publish a map of the places he visited. All those who recently returned from Naif in Dubai were asked by the district administration to remain in quarantine and inform the health authorities.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The district administration was also initiating legal action against a church in Kasargod that conducted a mass which saw the participation of a large number of believers.

So far three people in the district were infected by COVID-19 of which one has already tested negative.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kasargod
Kerala
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: Sri Lanka to impose national curfew

Coronavirus: Sri Lanka to impose national curfew

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

Coronavirus: India has enough food stocks to tide

Coronavirus: India has enough food stocks to tide

An enemy that never sleeps

An enemy that never sleeps

Will suburban rail move ahead?

Will suburban rail move ahead?

Coronavirus: Religious melas must stop

Coronavirus: Religious melas must stop

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

Dating in the time of coronavirus

Dating in the time of coronavirus

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

Companies hit pause; coronavirus infects economy

Companies hit pause; coronavirus infects economy

 