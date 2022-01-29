Covid-19: Schools, colleges in Telangana to reopen on Tuesday

The Telangana government has decided to reopen the educational institutions in the state from Tuesday.

Schools and colleges were earlier asked to extend the Sankranti holidays till the month-end, as the new Covid-19 cases were rising across the state.

On Saturday, education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the institutions are allowed to function physically from 1 February, but follow all the Covid-19 rules and regulations strictly.

According to the state health department, new daily Covid-19 cases have remained below the 5000 mark in Telangana even as over one lakh tests are being conducted every day.

The new positive cases reported on Friday was only 3,877 when 1,01,812 samples were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

Except for keeping the schools, colleges shut, the K Chandrasekhar Rao government has not initiated any other measures to contain the virus spread like night curfew.

States like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan are also reopening their schools and colleges from next week.

The Rao government has asked the health authorities to speed up vaccination of the teenagers by measures like special drives in the educational institutions.

Till Friday, Telangana could complete the first dose vaccination of only 64 per cent of the over 18 lakh children, adolescents in the 15-17 age group.

