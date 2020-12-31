Covid-19: Schools in Kerala to reopen on January 1

Schools in Kerala are reopening partially from Friday after remaining closed for around nine months due to lockdown.

Classes for the 10th standard and 12th standard will be beginning. Attendance was not mandatory and the consent letter of parents was essential.

Classes for degree final year and post-graduate courses at colleges are also allowed on a shift basis with a maximum of 50 per cent of students in one shift.

Revision and doubt clearing is the main aims of opening the school. Online classes were being conducted over these months.