Covid-19: Schools in Kerala to reopen on January 1

Covid-19: Schools in Kerala to reopen on January 1

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 31 2020, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2020, 20:10 ist

Schools in Kerala are reopening partially from Friday after remaining closed for around nine months due to lockdown.

Classes for the 10th standard and 12th standard will be beginning. Attendance was not mandatory and the consent letter of parents was essential.

Classes for degree final year and post-graduate courses at colleges are also allowed on a shift basis with a maximum of 50 per cent of students in one shift. 

Revision and doubt clearing is the main aims of opening the school. Online classes were being conducted over these months.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Schools
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

MP man gives half his property to his pet dog in will

MP man gives half his property to his pet dog in will

Anthropogenic mass heaviest on Earth

Anthropogenic mass heaviest on Earth

5 things to expect from 'Drishyam 2' teaser

5 things to expect from 'Drishyam 2' teaser

Biden's cabinet has majority of women, people of colour

Biden's cabinet has majority of women, people of colour

 