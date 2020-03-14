Coronavirus: Schools shut for KG students in Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Schools shut for KG students in Tamil Nadu till March 31

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Mar 14 2020, 02:14am ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2020, 02:14am ist
(Representative Image/iStock)

Tamil Nadu Government on Friday declared holiday for Kindergarten students across the state from March 16 to March 31 due to COVID-19 scare. 

Follow DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

In seven districts -- Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Kanniyakumari, Theni, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi -- that border Kerala, holiday has been declared for students from KG to 5th standard will be closed. 

The government issued a notification late on Friday asking schools to follow the instructions. The classes will be closed till March 31. The leave will be applicable to play schools too. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Tamil Nadu
Education
Comments (+)
 