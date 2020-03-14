COVID-19: Schools shut for KG students in Tamil Nadu till March 31

Tamil Nadu Government on Friday declared holiday for Kindergarten students across the state from March 16 to March 31 due to COVID-19 scare.

In seven districts -- Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Kanniyakumari, Theni, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi -- that border Kerala, holiday has been declared for students from KG to 5th standard will be closed.

The government issued a notification late on Friday asking schools to follow the instructions. The classes will be closed till March 31. The leave will be applicable to play schools too.