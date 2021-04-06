Covid-19 second wave spreads in Telangana; Chief Secy tests positive

The Covid-19 second wave is spreading fast in Telangana, with the state chief secretary Somesh Kumar also testing positive on Tuesday.

Though the intensity is lesser in comparison to neighboring Maharashtra and Karnataka, experts are worried over the state recording more than 1,000 new cases from the past few days.

On Monday, the state reported 1,498 new cases while the total recorded active cases shot up to 9,993. Presently, 5,323 individuals are in home or institutional isolation.

On Tuesday, reviewing the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state, the Telangana High Court expressed concern over the low levels of RT-PCR mode testing.

The court has reportedly directed the health department to ramp up the RT-PCR tests immediately and also sought to know why the bars, pubs, theaters etc socialising spots are still kept open.

The high court has also sought a detailed report on the measures taken to curb the virus, cases registered for violation of Covid-19 rules, tests conducted at places like bus stands, railway stations within two days.

Asking the K Chandrasekhar Rao government to spread awareness among the people about the Covid-19 resurgence, the court asked the authorities to prevent large gatherings at weddings, funerals etc events.

The state has, since the first Covid-19 case confirmation on March 2, 2020, registered a total 3,14,735 positive cases.