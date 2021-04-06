Covid-19 second wave spreads in Telangana

Covid-19 second wave spreads in Telangana; Chief Secy tests positive

Although not as intense as its neighbours Maharashtra and Karnataka, experts are worried over the state recording more than 1,000 new cases

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS,
  • Apr 06 2021, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 22:29 ist
The state has, since the first Covid-19 case confirmation on March 2, 2020, registered a total 3,14,735 positive cases. Credit: PTI Photo

The Covid-19 second wave is spreading fast in Telangana, with the state chief secretary Somesh Kumar also testing positive on Tuesday.

Though the intensity is lesser in comparison to neighboring Maharashtra and Karnataka, experts are worried over the state recording more than 1,000 new cases from the past few days.

On Monday, the state reported 1,498 new cases while the total recorded active cases shot up to 9,993. Presently, 5,323 individuals are in home or institutional isolation.

On Tuesday, reviewing the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state, the Telangana High Court expressed concern over the low levels of RT-PCR mode testing.

Read | Centre asks all its employees aged 45 years and above to get Covid-19 vaccine

The court has reportedly directed the health department to ramp up the RT-PCR tests immediately and also sought to know why the bars, pubs, theaters etc socialising spots are still kept open.

The high court has also sought a detailed report on the measures taken to curb the virus, cases registered for violation of Covid-19 rules, tests conducted at places like bus stands, railway stations within two days.

Asking the K Chandrasekhar Rao government to spread awareness among the people about the Covid-19 resurgence, the court asked the authorities to prevent large gatherings at weddings, funerals etc events.

The state has, since the first Covid-19 case confirmation on March 2, 2020, registered a total 3,14,735 positive cases.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Telangana

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

When patients choose to end their lives

When patients choose to end their lives

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

What happens when women run the economy? We'll find out

What happens when women run the economy? We'll find out

 